Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Doubts Lakshmi Is Hiding Something, Anushka Panics

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her renowned banner Balaji Telefilms, has been ranking in the top chart since the premier of the show. It has been 3 years and the show still thrills the audience with the interesting story lines of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Shalu refuses to delete Anushka and Neel’s video, which leaves her angry. Lakshmi goes to seek Neelam’s blessing.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi enters Neelam’s room. Neelam, who looks at different necklace options for Malishka, asks Lakshmi the reason behind her coming there. Lakshmi makes her phone fall on the floor and as she bends down to pick up the phone, she touches Neelam’s foot and seeks blessings for her child.

Lakshmi comes out of Neelam’s room and sees Aayush, who doubts her and thinks she is hiding something. Aayush asks Lakshmi, but she refuses to answer and leaves. On the other hand, Anushka warns Lakshmi to keep Shalu in control, or she will have to face consequences. Aayush sees Neel and finds something fishy.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?