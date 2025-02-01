Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush’s Life In Danger, Karishma Blames Shalu

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and continues to rule over the audience’s hearts. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) confronts Neelam for Aayush and Shalu’s love. But Neelam puts a condition on Lakshmi: She has to leave Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) forever for Shalu and Aayush’s union.

In the upcoming episode, amidst the drama, Aayush’s condition stays critical. The housemates rush to the hospital. Witnessing Aayush in the OT, Shalu breaks down. She sees him through the glasses and prays for his recovery. Rishi consoles Shalu. Meanwhile, Anchal arrives, shocked to discover Aayush’s condition.

Karishma panics and cries in front of Rishi, expressing her concern. She tells everyone that Aayush has to wake up and come in front of her. As she sees Shalu, Karishma blames her for Aayush’s condition. Everyone taunts Shalu, and Rishi tries to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Aayush regains consciousness, but he asks to meet Shalu instead of Karishma, which leaves everyone shocked. Neelam allows Shalu to meet Aayush, creating displeasure.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?