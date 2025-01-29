Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Keeps Shalu Under Her Knife, Lakshmi Worried

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with the gripping love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The real police arrive at the Oberoi house, leaving everyone confused. The officers revealed that the police squad that had come earlier were goons.

In the upcoming episode, the real police hold Neel’s friend at gunpoint and ask about the truth. Neel’s friend reveals that he did all this to kidnap Aayush as instructed by Neel. The real police officers find Anushka and Neel and arrest them. Karishma confronts Anushka for steeping low and expresses her regrets. Shalu tells the police to punish Anushka properly, as because of her, Lakshmi was accused of robbery. The police officers advise Malishka and Kiran to think twice before making any allegations.

As Anushka confronts Anushka, she snatches a knife and keeps Shalu under her knife, creating tension in the house. Anushka warns everyone that if they try to catch her, she will kill Shalu. All the housemates are in a panic and request Anushka to spare Shalu as she might get hurt.

