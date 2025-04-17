Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Succeeds In Her Plan – How Will Lakshmi Save Aayush & Shalu’s Relationship?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for three and a half years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. It features the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka complains to Neelam about Rishi and asks him to leave with her in one room.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi apologizes to Lakshmi while the mehendi ceremony begins. Aayush looks happy and excited. He hugs Shalu from the back, which makes Anushka angry. On the other hand, Anushka disguises herself as a dancer and dances in front of everyone, hiding her face. Shalu feels jealous as Aayush dances with Anushka.

On the other hand, Makikhsk gets jealous seeing Rishi and Lakshmi together. She tries to seduce Rishi, but he ignores her. Meanwhile, Anushka somehow makes Rishi and Aayush drink a spiked drink by Anushka. They start behaving weirdly, and Anushka succeeds in her plan.

Will Anushka be able to create a big scene this time?

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.