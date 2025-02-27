Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Ayush Gets Romantic With Shalu, Lakshmi Goes Missing From Engagement

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years and continues to win hearts. Malishka is worried as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) checks the visitor’s list in the hospital, and she looks suspicious.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu gets ready for her engagement in her room, where Rano helps her elevate her look. But as Rano goes out, Aayush comes in and pretends that he cannot see Shalu. However, as Shalu sees him, Aayush flirts with her, bringing them closer to each other. Shalu hides on the balcony out of shyness, but Aayush expresses his feelings to Shalu, revealing that he has always loved her since the start.

Rishi enters, which leaves Shalu awkward. He advises Aayush and Shalu to be together and build their bond slowly. On the other hand, Lakshmi looks suspicious and is still not at home for the engagement, which leaves Shalu worried. Rano also asks Shalu about Lakshmi. However, others have yet to discover that Lakshmi is missing, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?