Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Balwinder Discovers Lakshmi & Shalu’s Plan – Will He Save Malishka?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka spikes Aayush and Rishi’s drink and Lakshmi notices something fishy.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu arrives at the hospital to check Malishka’s DNA report. She asks the nurse where the report is, who informs her that the report is on the reception. Shalu comes to the reception table and sees the report, which makes her happy as she finds that Malishka is carrying Balwinder’s child.

On the other hand, Balwinder also arrives at the hospital as he gets hurt. Balwinder discovers that Shalu and Lakshmi know the truth about Malishka’s pregnancy. However, he decides to ignore this topic and head out of the station for vacation.

It will be interesting to see whether Balwinder will pass on the information to Malishka or not?

