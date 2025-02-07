Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Guru Maa Exposes Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth, Neelam Fumes In Anger

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Karishma breaks down in tears as she sees Aayush fighting for his life on the hospital bed.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran shares with Malishka that Jaya revealed about Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Jaya reveals that Guru Maa predicted Lakshmi’s pregnancy, and Malishka asks her to take her to Guru Maa. Malishka meets Guru Maa, showing her Lakshmi’s photograph and asking if she is pregnant. Guru Maa reveals that Lakshmi is pregnant. Upon this, Malishka fumes in anger and calls Guru Maa an imposter.

As Malishka leaves in anger, Guru Maa asks her whose child she is carrying in her stomach, questioning if it’s Rishi’s child, leaving Malishka in deep shock. On the other hand, Rishi gets close to Lakshmi, asking her not to leave him alone. Neelam fumes in anger, seeing Rishi and Lakshmi hugging each other.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?