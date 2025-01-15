Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Guru Maa Makes Shocking Revelation About Malishka’s Pregnancy, Rishi Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam confronts Shalu for wearing the suit she gave Lakshmi to wear. Shalu reveals that she wore it because of size issues.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka warns Shalu, and she gives Malishka a befitting reply, highlighting that she is not afraid. Malishka calls Lakshmi a servant, and Shalu gives her a reality check showing Rishi and Lakshmi together. Shalu threatens Malishka that she is there in her life and will change her destiny.

Malishka and Kiran plan to separate Lakshmi and Shalu to win this battle. Shalu apologizes to Aayush and makes things better. Later, Guru Mai comes home. She advises Karishma, Anchal, and others. After touching Malishka, Guru Maa makes a shocking revelation, highlighting that something is fishy with her pregnancy. Hearing this, Rishi, Harleen, and Neelam are shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?