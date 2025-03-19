Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Asks Rishi To Apologise To Neelam – Here’s What Happened

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling TV for the last three and a half years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Neelam warns Rishi that if he fails to take care of Malishka, she will break every relationship with him. On the other hand, Lakshmi goes to meet Anushka to warn her.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi warns Anushka about whatever she did during Shalu and Aayush’s engagement. At the same time, she finds something fishy and gets inside her house. As she goes to see Balwinder, Anushka holds her, throws her out of her house, and closes the door. Rishi scolds Lakshmi for going to Anushka, as she can hurt her.

On the other hand, Lakshmi discovers Neelam’s disappointment and makes Rishi apologize to her because Neelam’s concern is right. Rishi apologizes while Lakshmi meets Shalu. Lakshmi shares her doubts about Malishka while Shalu reveals Balwinder’s presence in the hospital, leaving them concerned.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.