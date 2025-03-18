Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Confronts Anushka, Neelam Warns Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years and still continues to rule with the love tale of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Malishka tells Neelam that she is leaving the house as she cannot bear Rishi and Lakshmi together anymore.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi arrives at Anushka’s house, leaving her shocked. Lakshmi confronts Anushka, telling her that whatever Anushka did with Shalu was not right, and she has come to warn her. At the same time, she spots someone sitting on the chair. Lakshmi comes to check but that scares Anushka. She hides Balwinder and makes Lakshmi go out of her house.

On the other hand, Neelam gets angry with Rishi and comes into his room. She clarifies to Rishi that he has to take care of Malishka and that’s her order. At the same time, if Rishi fails to do so, then his relationship with the Oberoi family will end, leaving Rishi shocked.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.