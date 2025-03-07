Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Goes Missing, Rishi, Shalu Aayush Seek Help

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Rishi gets Anushka and her Mahila Morcha ladies arrested.

In the upcoming episode, Neil arrives at the police station to save Anushka, after which the Mahila Morcha ladies discover that Anushka lied and made them fool. Anushka tells Neil to help her come out, but he refuses, but eventually he makes a way to bring her out.

As Lakshmi fails to return home after so long, Shalu, Rishi, and Aayush are worried about her. They went to the police station. Rishi files a missing complaint while Shalu joins hands and requests the police to search for her. She highlights that Lakshmi went out in the afternoon and has not returned yet and Lakshmi is not irresponsible for behaving like this. On the other hand, Malishka waits for Lakshmi to suffocate and eventually die, but Balvinder arrives near the cold storage.

How will Rishi, Aayush, and Shalu find Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?