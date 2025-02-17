Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi To Break Her ‘Mangalsutra’, Will Balvinder Reveal Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years and continues to rule over hearts with its gripping love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam threatens to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi, or she will cancel Aayush and Shalu’s wedding, while Shalu wishes to have love like Rishi and Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi stops Lakshmi and politely asks her if anything bothers her because he knows she is hiding something. But Lakshmi warns Rishi to stay away from her, or else she will break her ‘mangal sutra’ right away, leaving him heartbroken. At the same time, Aayush and Shalu return home after shopping and are shocked to see Lakshmi’s rude behavior.

On the other hand, Balvinder disguises himself to enter the Oberoi house. Kiran catches him and asks who he is. As she pulls his blanket, everyone is shocked to see Balvinder. Kiran is worried, and Malishka gets scared. Did Balvinder come back for his child, or is something new cooking between him and Malishka?

It will be interesting to see if Balvinder exposes Malishka or increases her struggles.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?