Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi To Expose Balwinder – Will Malishka Lose This Time?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi doubts the Balwinder, who is disguised as a joker. She tails him and comes to Malishka’s room in pursuit of finding the truth.

Balwinder asks Malishka to let him hear his child’s voice. As he goes near her stomach to listen, Rishi intervenes. At the same time, Lakshmi oversees them together. Rishi fails to understand anything because he is drunk. Balwinder plays with Rishi while Malishka makes him leave.

Malishka asks Balwinder to escape, and he joins the party, hiding from everyone. Lakshmi notices him. As everyone dances, Balwinder decides to escape. However, Lakshmi asks Aayush to stop the joker. Aayush brings back Balwinder, but he manages to run away from there. Lakshmi runs to catch him, but Shalu stops him. They make a plan to catch Balwinder, as Shalu tells Lakshmi to follow him while she comes from the other side.

Will Lakshmi and Shalu become successful in exposing Balwinder and Malishka?

