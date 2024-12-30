Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Tries To Escape, Shalu Exposes Anushka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi panics as he fails to find Lakshmi in the house. Rano accuses the Oberoi family of Lakshmi’s disappearance. Shalu doubts Anushka, and she threatens her.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam warns Shalu not to say the wrong things about Anushka. Shalu claims that Anushka is stabbing the whole house. On the other hand, Neel’s men discover that they have caught the wrong person. Anushka looks worried. Lakshmi wakes, and she tries to escape. Neel’s men tail her and try to catch her again.

Rishi and Aayush work to find Lakshmi. Shalu expresses her concern for Aayush, highlighting that Anushka is betraying him. They bring the CCTV footage. Shalu sees Neel outside the room. Shalu tells Rishi that she knows this person, and his name is Neel. She also reveals that Anushka knows this man, leaving Rishi and others shocked.

