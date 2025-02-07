Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi’s Pregnancy Scares Malishka, Aayush’s Health Deteriorates

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs for the last four years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) agrees to leave Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for Shalu and Aayush’s sake. Neelam tries to convince Karishma that after Lakshmi’s exit, she will separate Shalu and Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam becomes angry seeing Rishi and Lakshmi together. On the other hand, Kiran shares with Malishka that she will reveal a shocking truth in front of her, and it’s Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Malishka gets scared and panics over Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Kiran tries to handle her, but she asks how they will conquer this battle. Kiran and Malishka make a new plan to eliminate Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Aayush’s health condition deteriorates, and the doctors ask for blood. The nurse reveals that there is no O-negative blood in the hospital, which leaves Shalu, Rishi, Lakshmi, and Karishma tense. Karishma volunteers to save Aayush, but her blood group doesn’t match. Lakshmi comes in front to help Aayush and donates her blood.

It will be interesting to see how Aayush will recover and what Malishka’s new conspiracy is.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?