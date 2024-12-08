Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Announces Her Pregnancy, Lakshmi Heartbroken

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rano’s friend reveals that Lakshmi is pregnant, which leaves her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi wishes to share the good news with Rishi, but first they decide to get confirmation. Lakshmi comes to a hospital and the doctor reveals that Lakshmi is pregnant, which makes her happy, and she hugs Shalu. Shalu and Rano express their happiness by hugging and congratulating Lakshmi. Lakshmi tells Shalu that she wants to share this with Rishi and leaves to meet him.

Malishka, on the other hand, gathers everyone at home to make a big announcement. She also distributes sweets among everyone and reveals that she is pregnant at the same time, Lakshmi arrives and she is heartbroken. Lakshmi closes herself in her room and cries bitterly. Rishi tries to talk to her, but she ignores him. Lakshmi opens the door and confronts Rishi, asking about what mistake she made that Rishi is punishing her, and they indulge in an emotional moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?