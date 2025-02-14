Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Conspires Against Lakshmi, Anushka’s Revengeful Decision

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi refuses to stay with Rishi, which leaves him devastated. Shalu agrees to marry Aayush as he convinces her.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam announces that Shalu has agreed to marry Aayush. She highlights that now everything will be happy. But Neelam warns Lakshmi that whether or not Aayush and Shalu’s marriage will happen depends on her actions. She tells her to clarify herself to Rishi.

On the other hand, Kiran worries and expresses her concern to Malishka. She tells her they have to take care of Lakshmi as she is also pregnant. Malishka conspires against Lakshmi to separate her from Rishi. Malishka seeks help from Anushka to eliminate Shalu from her life as she is a big problem. Anushka vows to never let Shalu and Aayush’s marriage happen.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?