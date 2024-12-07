Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Decides To Disclose Her Pregnancy, Lakshmi Finds Her Pregnancy

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Shalu meets Lakshmi, who expresses her health.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi meets Rano, who feels something. She calls her friend to check on Lakshmi without informing her and Shalu. Rishi expresses his concern to Aayush about the night he was seen sleeping with Malishka. Aayush understands his confusion and extends his support. Malishka is pissed at Rishi and his behavior towards her.

Malishka expresses her frustration to Kiran. She tells her that Rishi will now come close to Malishka if not by love rather than responsibilities. Malishka decides to disclose her pregnancy and make Lakshmi leave Rishi forever. On the other hand, Rani’s friend reveals that Lakshmi is pregnant. After finding herself pregnant, Lakshmi recalls the moment when Rishi accused him of hiding his child’s truth. Lakshmi decides to share the good news with Rishi. As soon as Malishka gathers everyone to share her pregnancy, Lakshmi arrives and tells Rishi that she is pregnant. Rishi hugs her, leaving Malishka shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?