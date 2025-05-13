Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Falls Down The Stairs, Accuses Lakshmi Of Foul Play

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to trap Lakshmi in her cunning ploy during her baby shower ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major drama during Malishka’s baby shower ceremony. Malishka and Rishi dressed in red arrive for the baby shower. Everyone adores Malishka and after the ritual she decides to go into her room to rest. As she goes upstairs, she fakes falling down the stairs and Kiran holds her.

Malishka creates a scene highlighting that someone tried to harm her child. She says that Lakshmi might have done this out of jealousy. Lakshmi denies Malishka’s claims and Rishi supports her. However, Malishka accuses Lakshmi of trying to kill the Oberoi family’s heir. At the same time, Shalu takes a stand and exposes the truth that Malishka’s child is not Rishi’s.

However, nobody listens to Lakshmi, Rishi and Shalu. Will this land Lakshmi in trouble again?

