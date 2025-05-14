Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Falls Down The Stairs, Lakshmi To Be Punished

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has entertained viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to make Lakshmi Guilty in front of everyone.

Malishka hatches a new plan to trap Lakshmi on the day of the baby shower! As soon as Malishka starts going to her room after the rituals, she faints and falls down the stairs and pretends in front of everyone that Lakshmi tried to harm her child.

Rishi supported Lakshmi, but Malishka directly accused her. Lakshmi tried to kill the heir of the Oberoi family! That’s when Shalu reveals a big truth that Malishka’s child is not Rishi’s!

But no one is ready to listen to Shalu, Lakshmi or Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam said that the CCTV footage would be checked, and whoever made a mistake would have to pay for it.

So will the truth come out through the CCTV footage? Or will Lakshmi once again be in some new trouble?

Wait for the full drama, the upcoming moments are full of twists and suspense!