Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Kidnaps Balwinder, Anushka Plans A Big Conspiracy

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. The show features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Kiran hands Balwinder CCTV footage of the hospital while Lakshmi regains consciousness. Rishi and Lakshmi indulge in an emotional moment while Balwinder discovers Malishka’s truth.

In the upcoming episode, Balwinder fumes in anger and plans to expose Malishka for trying to harm Lakshmi. As Balwinder comes to the hospital, Malishka is scared as he threatens to expose her. Malishka seeks Anushka’s help to save herself. Neel and Anushka somehow make Balwinder unconscious.

Malishka kidnaps Balwinder and asks Anushka to keep him at her house. She will come there to get answers from Balwinder for his actions. But Anushka stops Malishka, telling her that she is helping her not as a favor but as a deal and that whenever she needs help, Malishka will stand with her. Malishka and Anushka shake hands, hinting at their big conspiracy.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?