Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Manipulates Dadi Of Having Relationship With Rishi, Lakshmi Leaves The House

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Malishka finds Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) sleeping together. With the help of Kiran, Malishka brings Rishi to her room, and Lakshmi sees Rishi with Malishka in bed, leaving her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Dadi questions Malishka about how she can sleep with Rishi. Malishka confronts Dadi, highlighting why she can’t sleep with Rishi and what’s wrong with that as she is his wife. She claims to have a relationship with Rishi, which leaves Rishi devastated. Everyone in the house looks confused, and Aayush finds something fishy.

Lakshmi overhears everyone’s conversation and decides to leave. Rishi stops Lakshmi and tries to explain himself. Lakshmi, in a heartbroken tone, tells Rishi that she has nothing to wait for because Rishi has destroyed the reason for her existence and also the reason to live. Rishi looks worried, and Malishka becomes happy separating Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?