Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Prepares To Mesmerise Rishi – Will Shalu Be Able To Stop Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka, upset with the failure of her plan, expresses her wish. She tells Neel that she wants all the Oberoi family members dead. Rishi treats Lakshmi’s wounds and makes her feel comfortable.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi expresses his love and care for Lakshmi. On the other hand, Malishka’s friend comes to meet her. She wakes her up, and Malishka tells her that today, she will look so beautiful that Rishi won’t be able to control himself; his eyes will only be on her. Shalu overhears Malishka’s plan and wonders about her next step.

In the intense moment, Rishi tells Lakshmi that to find him, one should have eyes for the best. He also tells her to find him by heart, and she might find him. Malishka then shares with her friend that today, Rishi will get to close the old Malishka back, and he will fall for her again.

Will Shalu be able to stop Malishka from separating Rishi and Lakshmi?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.