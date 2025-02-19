Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka’s Ploy Against Lakshmi, Shalu Gets Accused

Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling over hearts for the last three and a half years, with major twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Rishi, Lakshmi, Shalu, and Aayush come to shop for jewelry for Aayush and Shalu’s marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka saves Balvinder from the Oberoi family. As Balvinder threatens Malishka regarding his child, Kiran diverts his attention, highlighting that he will lose a big thing if he fails to do what she says. Balvinder tells Kiran he has nothing to lose, upon which Kiran takes Lakshmi’s name, emphasizing that he might lose Lakshmi forever.

Malishka also instigates Balvinder, asking him to focus on how he can have Lakshmi and do something so that Lakshmi will stay with him forever. On the other hand, Shalu steps out of the jewelry shop, but the indicator detects, which leaves Aayush, Rishi, and Lakshmi. Shalu is shocked as the person in charge accuses Shalu of robbery, which leaves everyone shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?