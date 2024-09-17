Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Thieves Point Guns On Rishi And Aayush, How Lakshmi Will Save?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major twists and turns revolving around Malishka and Balwinder’s plan against Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). In an intense moment, Rishi asks Lakshmi if she will give him another chance. On the other hand, Balwinder, disguised as Panditji, plans to kidnap Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, before Balwinder’s plan, some thieves attack the Oberoi mansion, leaving everyone distressed. The thieves come to the Oberoi house to steal the diamond decorated for Ganpati. But as they see everyone with expensive accessories, the thieves threaten Neelam, Lakshmi, Karishma, and others to give their accessories.

Amidst everyone being trapped, Anchal, clueless about the situation, comes down and is surprised. As the thieves try to misbehave with her, she slaps the leader of the thieves and points a gun at Anchal. That’s when Rishi stops the leader of the thieves. However, the thieves point their guns at Rishi and Aayush, and Malishka begs the thieves to leave Rishi in any condition. At the same time, Lakshmi is distressed.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi will save Rishi and her family.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?