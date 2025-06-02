Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rano’s Emotional Farewell – Will Lakshmi Get Justice?

For the last three and a half years, the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining viewers with its nail-biting dramas and shocking twists featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi meets Rishi out of the court, creating an intense moment.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi expresses her gratitude for trusting her that she cannot kill Neelam. However, Rishi still stays upset with Lakshmi, which makes her cry. Later, Shalu meets Lakshmi in jail. Shalu sits with Lakshmi, sharing her pain and suffering. They look helpless and devastated.

At the same time, Rano arrives, who looks emotional. She tells Lakshmi to take care of herself and also asks Shalu to take care of herself. Rano’s emotional farewell melts Lakshmi’s heart. She comes close to Rano and takes the warmth of Rano’s hand, expressing her gratitude. Rano also adores her and assures her that everything will be fine while Shalu stands still, her eyes teared up, intensifying the moment.

Will Lakshmi ever get justice, or will the story will end on a different note?

