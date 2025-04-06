Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Dance Together, Neelam Gets Frustrated

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi doubts if Malishka’s child’s father is Rishi or someone else. She spots her with the joker, who is likely to be the father of Malishka’s child.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi stops her search mission as the Bollywood theme party begins. The function starts with Shalu making her grand entry as Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, followed by Aayush walking behind her like Shah Rukh Khan. As they meet, the duo steals the spotlight with their chemistry and dance.

Later, Rishi and Lakshmi join Aayush and Shalu for the dance. As Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer, Neelam, Anchal, and Karishma, who are standing afar, look frustrated. However, as the function continues, Neelam makes her entry as a guest, and Rishi makes her dance with him. Amidst the celebrations, Lakshmi discovers Malishka is carrying someone else’s child.

Will Lakshmi ever be able to prove Malishka wrong?

