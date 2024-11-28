Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Spend Quality Time Together, Malishka Heartbroken

Bhagya Lakshmi is a Zee TV show that entertains the audience with major ups and downs and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) requests Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) never leave him. Rishi and Lakshmi get close to each other in an emotional moment. Aayush confronts Karishma, questioning her if she ever cared if his married life was going well.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran calms Malishka and asks if she found Rishi. Malishka reveals that Rishi is in her. Kiran advises Malishka to do what they have planned. She tells her to get close to Rishi, and Malishka agrees. On the other hand, Balwinder looks for Lakshmi here and there.

Malishka becomes happy, and she finally feels like Rishi will be his forever. She says that now Lakshmi can never steal Rishi from her and will throw her out of Rishi’s life. On the other hand, Rishi and Lakshmi get close to each other. Malishka heads to her room and throws the window. She sees Rishi and Lakshmi sleeping together in bed like a couple, leaving her shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?