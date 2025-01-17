Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi And Malishka Come Close, Lakshmi Heartbroken

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi worries about her pregnancy news as she doesn’t want anyone to know. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he is aware of the truth, which leaves her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi tells Lakshmi to talk to Shalu and Aayush to unite them as they love each other. Shalu expresses her feelings to Aayush, and Anushka gets irritated when she witnesses their closeness. Malishka hides herself so that Guru Maa’s focus gets diverted. However, Kiran brings Malishka out, and Guru Maa decides to expose everyone to the truth about Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Kiran makes a plan and tells Neelam that she has to perform a ritual to send positive vibes to Malishka.

Neelam brings Rishi and asks him to put the necklace on Malishka’s neck. He refuses, and Neelam taunts him that if he didn’t wish to do these things, then Malishka shouldn’t have been pregnant. Rishi then performs the ritual, which brings them close to each other, and Lakshmi sees this scene, leaving her shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?