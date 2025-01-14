Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Expresses His Feelings To Lakshmi, Shalu Threatens Malishka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka creates a scene amidst the celebrations, but Shalu confronts her. Neelam stops Shalu and orders Lakshmi to handle all the responsibilities today. Rishi praises Lakshmi and calls her beautiful.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush expresses his concern regarding Shalu to Rishi, who consoles him. Shalu decides to talk to Aayush, but Malishka stops her. Rishi expresses his feelings about Lakshmi to her. He tells her that he likes her a lot, and Lakshmi highlights that she is not only the one he likes, but someone else is also there, creating differences between the two.

Later, the renowned future predictor joins in for the Lohri celebrations. With her arrival, major twists are likely to happen. On the other hand, Shalu threatens Malishka, highlighting that there is destruction in her horoscope, and she will bring that. Shalu’s open warning leaves Malishka worried. At the same time, Kiran worries about what Shalu might do next. Also, Anushka plans to join the party.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?