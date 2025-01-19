Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Expresses His Love For Lakshmi, Will Anushka Succeed?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) confronts Aayush for hurting Shalu. Aayush apologizes to her, highlighting that he has no intention of hurting Shalu, but he is unable to express himself. Lakshmi promises Aayush that she will help him unite with Shalu. Also, Lakshmi is heartbroken seeing Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka together.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi leaves Malishka and goes to Lakshmi to convince her. He tells her that they are soulmates and that he loves her a lot. Rishi emphasizes that he cannot live with her and that he is trying to be with her. On the other hand, Anushka plans to sneak into Rishi’s room and steal the money. As Anushka tries to open Rishi’s safe, she hears people approaching the room, which leaves her shocked.

On the other hand, Guru Maa desperately tries to search for Neelam and bumps into Kiran. Kiran asks Guru Maa the reason behind her worries. Guru Maa reveals that she wants to tell the truth about the to-be-born child, shocking Kiran. Kiran worries and plans to stop Guru Maa.

Seeing how Kiran stops Guru Maa to save Malishka’s secret will be interesting.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?