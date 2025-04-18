Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Close To Lakshmi, Shanaya Tries To Demean Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Malishka shares Lakshmi’s warning to her with Shanaya and Kiran.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi vows to expose Malishka within three days, as the nurse informs her that she will get the DNA report as soon as possible. On the other hand, Rishi gets romantic with Lakshmi. She holds her in his arms and expresses his feelings for her. Shanaya notices this and plans to separate them.

Shanaya interrupts Rishi and Lakshmi. She starts talking about Rishi in his college days and how he used to roam around Malishka. She mentions the story of Rishi stopping the traffic signal for Malishka. As Shanaya tries to demean her, Lakshmi shares about Rishi’s romantic surprises, leaving her devastated.

