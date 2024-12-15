Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Upset For Lakshmi, Malishka Shows Her Crocodile Tears

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka apologizes to Lakshmi and tells her to forgive her child. Lakshmi accepts Malishka’s apology. Shalu doubts Anushka.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi feels guilty for his actions. He is upset with Lakshmi and doesn’t know how to make things better for her. As Rishi stays silent and sad, Aayuhs comes to console him. He advises that there is nothing in his hand, so he should leave everything to God. Rishi expresses his concern that he cannot see Lakshmi in so much pain.

After manipulating Lakshmi, Malishka begins her next plan. She takes Rishi with her and tells him that she is lonely today. She also apologizes for ruining his relationship with Lakshmi. Witnessing Malishka’s terrible condition, Rishi consoles her and hugging her. In the meantime, Lakshmi arrives from behind and sees Rishi and Malishka together, further brewing misunderstandings.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?