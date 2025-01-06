Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Ignores Malishka, Neel Plans To Kill Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns for the past three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to the hospital and indulges in a cute fight. Aayush gets attracted to Shalu after witnessing her care for him. Anushka blames Neel for whatever happened.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi worries that her pregnancy should not come out in front of Rishi. Anushka takes a promise from Neel that he will kill Lakshmi and seek revenge on her. Kiran advises Malishka to think about herself and make everyone care for her, not Lakshmi.

Kiran comes to the hospital and asks Rishi to go to Malishka as she needs him. Rishi ignores Malishka, highlighting that he will meet her later. Kiran confronts Rishi, asking if Malishka is not at all important, leaving him in a tough spot. Harleen advises Karishma to look after her children so that nothing bad should happen in the future. Neel comes to the hospital late at night to kill Lakshmi, who is sleeping in her ward.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?