Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Kisses Lakshmi, Shalu & Aayush Find Malishka-Balwinder Connection

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi indulges in a heated argument with Malishka. Kiran makes Rishi drink the spiked juice, and she becomes happy with the execution of her plan.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi starts feeling dizzy after drinking the spiked juice, and he takes permission from Abhay and Kiran. Kiran becomes happy that her plan is working out, and she tells Malishka that Rishi did drink the juice. Rishi searches for Lakshmi in a drunk state, and he finds her.

Shalu and Aayush search Malishka’s room and find a clue that helps them understand that there is a connection between Malishka and Balwinder and that Malishka has invited him, and he is at the party. Rishi requests Lakshmi not to leave him ever, and she agrees. Rishi hugs Lakshmi and asks if he can kiss her, but she stays silent. On the other hand, Malishka approaches her room, thinking that Rishi will be her now and defeat Lakshmi, but she is shocked to see Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?