Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Kisses Lakshmi’s Forehead, Malishka To Turn Her Baby Shower Into Disaster

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, continues to entertain the viewers with major twists and turns for the last three and a half years in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Fans can gear up for a nail-biting twist when Rishi gets close to Lakshmi after bringing her home.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness an intriguing twist when Malishka conspires against Lakshmi. Rishi brings Lakshmi home after saving her from Malishka’s cunning ploy. Lakshmi regains consciousness and worries about her child, upon which Shalu calms her, revealing that her baby is fine. This leaves Lakshmi shocked as she hides about her pregnancy.

Rishi meets Lakshmi as she wakes up. He apologizes for not being with her at the critical moment. He hugs and kisses her forehead, promising to be by her side. Neelam criticizes whatever happened with Lakshmi. On the other hand, Malikhsk suggests that Neelam organize a baby shower to lighten up the mood.

Harleen looks upset with Malishka’s suggestion, while Kiran and Anushka jointly make a new plan with Malishka against Lakshmi. Malishka highlights that she will make Lakshmi suffer during her baby shower, creating an intense moment.

