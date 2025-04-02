Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi & Lakshmi Come Close, Malishka To Abort Lakshmi’s Pregnancy

Everyone gathers for the Sangeet ceremony dressed in Bollywood style. Malishka becomes the desi girl, while Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) take the characters of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Sameer and Nandani.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka gets pissed as Rishi and Lakshmi come close to each other. Lakshmi expresses her feelings to Rishi, telling him that he is a very nice person and she is lucky that he is there in her Bhagya. As they come close, Malishka becomes jealous. She expresses her frustration to Shanaya, telling her that Lakshmi will not leave this house.

Malishka also shares with Shanaya that Lakshmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child. Meanwhile, Kiran arrives in the room. She tells her that Lakshmi’s child will never be born as they will abort her pregnancy. Malishka becomes confident and plans to separate here.

Shanaya shares a plan to abort Lakshmi’s pregnancy. A person disguised as a Joker tries to hit Lakshmi while Malishka, with a suspicious bottle in her hand, vows to separate Rishi and Lakshmi by harming her to-be-born child.

