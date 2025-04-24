Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi & Lakshmi Expose Neel & Anushka, Malishka Gets Worried

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule with major twists and the interesting love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Lakshmi beat Neel as he hears exposed.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka seduces Aayush with her dance moves, though he tries to pull her away. Anushka dances with him and makes him fall for her. Aayush is lost in Shalu’s dream. Meanwhile, Rishi and Lakshmi enter the house with Neel. They expose his truth and discover Anushka’s cunning plan.

Lakshmi comes into Aayush’s room as he gets unconscious. Anushka hides herself while Lakshmi saves Aayush and catches Anushka red-handed. Everyone criticizes Anushka’s dirty plan while Lakshmi calls the police to get Neel and Anushka arrested. Shalu also taunts Anushka. Meanwhile, Anushka finds Malishka’s DNA report that the police take from her hand. Malishka tries to get it, but the officer asks her to come to the police station to take the paper.

How will Malishka save herself from getting exposed?

