Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Plans To Marry Lakshmi, Neel To Stab Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Kiran tries to stop Guru Maa from talking to Neelam, as this may become problematic for Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush tries to talk to Shalu, but she ignores him. But Aayush expresses his feelings for Shalu, bringing them close. But Shalu demands Aayush to do something big to make her understand that he really likes her. Anushka successfully opens Rishi’s safe and plans to steal the money. Kiran discovers about Lakshmi’s pregnancy, leaving her shocked. Kiran decides to tell Malishka this truth. On the other hand, Lakshmi asks Shalu to bring her reports from Rishi’s safe. Shalu decides to check Lakshmi’s reports and find out about her pregnancy.

Later, Rishi expresses his feelings to Aayush, highlighting that in the holy Lohri fire, he will take ‘Sath Phera’ with Lakshmi and unite with her forever. Malishka overhears this, leaving her shocked. On the other hand, Neel plans to seek revenge on Lakshmi and comes towards her with a knife in his hand to stab her.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?