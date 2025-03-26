Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Romances Lakshmi, Malishka Fumes In Anger

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show has been running for the last three and a half years and continues to rule. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Shalu and Aayush get engaged, which leaves Anushka jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi leaves no chance to get close to Lakshmi. Amidst Shalu and Aayush’s engagement celebrations, Rishi takes Lakshmi to the corner. He flirts with her and promises to live with her forever. As Rishi romances Lakshmi, Malishka sees them together, which makes her jealous. Lakshmi leaves from there as Malishka arrives. Malishka asks Rishi to come with her as Neelam is calling him.

On the other hand, Anushka becomes furious after Karishma says that she is the worst girl ever. She goes to the kitchen to mix poison in the food. She asks the waitresses to leave the kitchen, and as they go out, she starts mixing poison. But her plan fails, as the waitresses catch her red-handed. They tie her with the rope on the chair.

What will happen next? Let’s wait and watch.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.