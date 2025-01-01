Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Saves Lakshmi, Anushka Exposed

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three years with interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Neel threatens Lakshmi and also reveals that he is behind with Anushka. Shalu warns Anushka and vows to expose her in front of everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi finds Lakshmi, and he overhears Neel, revealing the truth that he is married to Anushka and they have planned her kidnapping. Rishi brings Lakshmi to the hospital, where she vows to stay by her side. Lakshmi refuses for any tests because this might reveal her pregnancy. Aayush and Shalu also come to see Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Anushka throws tantrums at the Oberoi house, and meanwhile, Rishi and Lakshmi come home. Rishi and Lakshmi reveal that Anushka is behind Lakshmi’s kidnapping and that she is married to Neel. Neelam throws Anushka out of the house, but she refuses. Then Lakshmi calls the police, who throw her out. Anushka tells Neel to kill Lakshmi as she has ruined her life.

What do you think will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?