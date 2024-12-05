Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Saves Lakshmi From Accident, Aayush Worried

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka announces that Lakshmi is dead, which breaks Rishi’s heart.

In the upcoming episode, Karishma tells Neelam that Rishi might be heartbroken by Lakshmi’s death. Rishi breaks down and requests Neelam to bring back Lakshmi. Everyone is upset seeing Rishi. However, Lakshmi returns the next day. Shalu and Rano become happy. Lakshmi also talked politely with Rishi, leaving everyone confused.

Later, Lakshmi sees an old woman on the road, and she rushes to save her as a car approaches at speed. Lakshmi saves the old lady, but she falls in the center, and Rishi runs and saves Lakshmi. As Rishi and Lakshmi fall down, they come close, creating a romantic moment. But Lakshmi ignores Rishi and leaves. Rishi expresses his concern to Aayush, who gets worried but suggests he tell Lakshmi the truth.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?