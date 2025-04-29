Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Tries To Find Malishka’s Truth, Lakshmi’s Life In Danger

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling over hearts for the last three and a half years, entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka threatens Balwinder to kill him if he refuses to help her kill Lakshmi’s child.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka shows Balwinder a brighter side, highlighting that if Lakshmi’s child dies, he will get the chance to be with her, but if Rishi finds out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy, he will never leave her. Malishka traps Lakshmi in a room and releases a dangerous gas to harm her and her child. Lakshmi, unaware of the danger, lays down on the bed.

On the other hand, Rishi also comes to the hospital to find the truth. He becomes curious and plans to find out the truth and expose Malishka.

It will be interesting to see whether Malishka succeeds in her plan to harm Lakshmi or Rishi saves her once again. The question also arises when Rishi will find out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.