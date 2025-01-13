Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Wishes To Be With Lakshmi, Malishka And Neelam Conspire

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major dramas and interesting twists in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Anushka threatens Malishka, revealing that she knows the truth about her pregnancy. On the other hand, Shalu looks worried.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu hides the dream she saw, and Rano confronts her. Shalu manipulates Rano and looks worried. Malishka expresses her excitement about the Lohri function with Kiran as she has planned to throw Lakshmi out of Rishi’s life. Neelam also plans to remove Lakshmi from Rishi’s life and show her real place.

Rishi gets close to Lakshmi and wishes to be with her forever. But Lakshmi tells him it’s all a misunderstanding. Rishi gifts Lakshmi something. On the other hand, Anushka plans to come to the Oberoi family’s Lohri function. Shalu and Rano come for the festival celebration, and Neelam looks at Lakshmi with mean intentions.

How will Lakshmi save herself from Malishka and Neelam’s conspiracy?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?