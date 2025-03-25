Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu & Aayush Get Engaged, Anushka To Create Big Drama

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu sends mushy pictures with Aayush to Anushka from the engagement ceremony, which makes her jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu and Aayush get ready as the bride and groom for the engagement ceremony. The duo looks happy as they are finally ready to get engaged. Aayush asks Shalu to put a ring on his finger while Shalu teases him, blinking her eyes. As Shalu puts the ring in Aayush’s hand and they are finally engaged, everyone celebrates the evening.

However, Rishi and Lakshmi look the happiest among everyone. They bless the couple, but Rishi cannot control himself. After giving sweets to Lakshmi, he hugs her amidst the ceremony. Lakshmi leaves after Rishi hugs her. On the other hand, Anushka enters the engagement ceremony to create a big drama with Malishka’s help.

