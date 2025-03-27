Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Catches Anushka Red-handed, Forces Her To Eat Poisoned Sweets

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka arrives in the kitchen to mix poison in the sweets to kill the Oberoi family.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi hugs Lakshmi, expressing his feelings to her. They talk to each other, and their misunderstandings fade. Amidst the adorable moments, Anushka stops the servants who go out with sweets on the big plate. She sprays something on the sweets, which leaves the servants shocked.

As Anushka goes inside to spray the poison on other sweets, Shalu catches her red-handed and asks her what she is trying to do. Anushka talks rudely and misbehaves with Shalu. But Shalu becomes furious and snatches the bottle from her hand. She takes the knife and threatens Anushka, asking her to eat the sweets to test what she has done.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.