Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Gets Arrested, Aayush Confronts Anushka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka conspires against Shalu to break up her marriage with Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran and Malishka instigate Balvinder to find ways to get close to Lakshmi and bring her back into his life. On the other hand, Anushka is disguised in all black attire, hiding her face and steals diamond jewelry. She secretly keeps the jewelry in Shalu’s bag. As Shalu steps out, the indicator detacts her and the incharge asks Shalu to stay until the police arrives.

As the woman checks Shalu’s bag, they find some jewelry, after which the police decide to take her under arrest. Lakshmi worries and tells the officers to stop. However, they grab Shalu but Rishi and Aayush come into the picture. They save Shalu from getting arrested with the help of their contacts. However, Aayush becomes angry with Anushka as he discovers this plan for her.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?