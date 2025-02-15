Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Speculates Malishka’s Ploy, Aayush Discovers Lakshmi’s Sacrifice

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with its major dramas and gripping love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Aayush finds something fishy between Rishi and Lakshmi. Malishka instigates Anushka against Shalu and Lakshmi to ruin the marriage plan.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka begins her new ploy. Standing all fine, she purposely trips, faking being hurt. She seeks help from Rishi, and Lakshmi witnesses the whole scene. She tells Shalu that Malishka purposely pretended to fall, which hints that something is fishy. Shalu speculates about Malishka’s new ploy and wishes to find out.

On the other hand, Neelam calls Lakshmi in her room. She threatens her, saying that if she gets close to Rishi, she will cancel Aayush and Shalu’s wedding, even for once. As Lakshmi comes out of the room, she sees Aayush overhearing their conversation, leaving Lakshmi worried while Aayush is shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?