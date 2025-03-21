Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu’s Suspicion Grows – Will Lakshmi Find Out Malishka & Balwinder’s Truth?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show still continues to rule, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Shalu doubts Malishka while Lakshmi worries about Rishi, thinking that he will be upset if she leaves him.

In the upcoming episode, Balwinder becomes furious and decides to seek revenge from Malishka. He plans to expose her but Malishka very smartly makes him unconscious. She takes him out into the darkness where Shalu comes into the hall. She is shocked, and her suspicion grows as she spots someone in a saree.

Shalu screams for and calls all the family members while Malishka soon takes Balwinder out. As they switch on the lights, Neelam spots a man whom Rishi and Aayush run to catch. As the Malishka’s goon is caught, he pretends to be unconscious while everyone is worried thinking about who that person is. At the same time, Shalu feels that Anushka might have sent this person, leaving her worried.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.