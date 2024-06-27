Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Neelam Reveals Paro Is Her Granddaughter, Rishi Sheds Tears Of Joy

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the last few episodes. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) meets Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in jail and promises to get her out soon. However, Lakshmi begs him to stay away from her and ignores his assurance. On the other hand, Aayush succeeds in taking Paro and Lakshmi’s hair strands to prove Paro Rishi and Lakshmi’s daughter. In contrast, Malishka confronts Rishi and questions his relationship with Lakshmi. Rishi’s statement clarifies that he still loves Lakshmi, which leaves Malishka heartbroken. Neelam denies Rishi from getting Lakshmi out of jail.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see a major twist when Neelam reveals that Paro is her granddaughter. Everyone in the Oberoi mansion is shocked after Neelam cancels the FIR on Lakshmi and gets her out of jail. As soon as she comes home, Malishka, Karishma, Anchal, and Anushka question her about this big step. While Malishka screams at Neelam and says even though Lakshmi is a bad omen and her daughter Paro tried to harm her, and because of her, Neelam could have lost her life, then why did she get Lakshmi out of jail?

In anger, Neelam announces that Paro is her granddaughter and nobody will utter a single bad word about her. Hearing this big news, everyone gets shocked, while Rishi gets surprised. He questions Neelam if she feels the same about Paro. But Neelam reveals she does not only feel Paro is her granddaughter, but also the proof says. Neelam reveals that Aayush got Paro’s DNA test done. She is Rishi and Lakshmi’s daughter, which melts Rishi’s heart, and he sheds tears of joy.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and how Malishka will separate Rishi and Lakshmi now.